Il y a quelque chose dans la tête des Shadows - 06/11
Shaârghot n'en finit plus de dévoiler son prochain et troisième opus, Vol III - Let me out, avec ce nouveau titre "Something in my head". [plus d'infos]
Shaârghot
LP : Vol III - Let me out
Date de sortie : 01/12/2023
The one who brings the chaos
Let me out
Red light district
Life and choices
Jump
Great eye
Cut / cut / cut
Love and drama for great audience
Ghost in the walls
Chaos area
Sick
Are you ready?
Something in my head
