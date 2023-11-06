Infos précédentes :

Green Day-The saviors tourGreen Day, sans cerveau, annonce un été bouillant - 06/11

Green Day a annoncé une grosse tournée européenne, et une nord-américaine par ailleurs, pour l'été 2024. Deux dates françaises ont été bookées, à Lyon et Paris, respectivement les 5 et 18 juin. Ils célèbreront les 30 ans de Dookie et les 20 ans d'American idiot. Outre cela, les natifs de Berkeley ont mis en ligne le second single extrait de Saviors, "Look Ma, no brains!", lequel sortira le 19 janvier. [plus d'infos]

Green Day-Saviors
Green Day
LP : Saviors
Production : Rob Cavallo
Mixage : Chris Lord-Alge
Label : Warner Music Group
Label : Reprise Records
Date de sortie : 19/01/2024
The american dream is killing me
Look Ma, no brains!
Bobby sox
One eyed bastard
Dilemma
1981
Goodnight adeline
Coma city
Corvette summer
Suzie chapstick
Strange days are here to stay
Livin in the '20s
Father to a son
Saviors
Fancy sauce
30 mai 2024: Monte do Gozo, Spain - O Son do Camino
01 juin 2024: Madrid Spain - Road to Rio Babel
05 juin 2024: Lyon Decines - LDLC Arena - with The Interrupters
07 juin 2024: Nurnberg Germany - Rock im Park
08 juin 2024: Nurburgring Germany - Rock am Ring
10 juin 2024: Berlin Germany - Waldbühne - with Donots
11 juin 2024: Hamburg Germany - Trabrennbahn Bahrenfeld - with Donots
15 juin 2024: Interlaken Switzerland - Greenfield Festival
16 juin 2024: Milan Italy - I Days - Hippodrome La Maura
18 juin 2024: Paris France - Accor Arena - with The Interrupters
19 juin 2024: Arnhem Netherlands - GelreDome - with The Hives & The Interrupters
21 juin 2024: Manchester UK - Emirates Old Trafford - with Nothing But Thieves & Maid of Ace
23 juin 2024: Isle of Wight UK - Isle of Wight Festival
25 juin 2024: Glasgow UK - Bellahouston Park - with Nothing But Thieves & Maid of Ace
27 juin 2024: Dublin Ireland - Marlay Park - with Nothing But Thieves & Maid of Ace
29 juin 2024: London UK - Wembley Stadium - with Nothing But Thieves & Maid of Ace




