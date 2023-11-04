Posté par M!ke.
Clip for a cowboy - 04/11
Job For A Cowboy ont posé des images sur leur dernier single "The forever rot". Moon healer sort le 23 février 2024 chez Metal Blade. [plus d'infos]
Job For A Cowboy
LP : Moon healer
Label : Metal Blade
Date de sortie : 23/02/2024
Metal Blade
Beyond the chemical doorway
Etched in oblivion
Grinding wheels of ophanim
The sun gave me ashes so I sought out the moon
Into the crystalline crypts
A sorrow-filled moon
The agony seeping storm
The forever rot
