Sorcerer règne sur le streaming - 03/11
Reign of the reaper, nouvel effort studio de Sorcerer, est sorti le 27 octobre chez Metal Blade. L'album s'écoute dans son intégralité sur BandCamp. [plus d'infos]
Sorcerer
LP : Reign of the reaper
Label : Metal Blade
Date de sortie : 27/10/2023
Metal Blade
Morning star
Reign of the reaper
Thy kingdom will come
Eternal sleep
Curse of medusa
Unveiling blasphemy
The underworld
Break of dawn
