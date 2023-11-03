Infos précédentes :

Sorcerer-Reign of the reaperSorcerer règne sur le streaming - 03/11

Reign of the reaper, nouvel effort studio de Sorcerer, est sorti le 27 octobre chez Metal Blade. L'album s'écoute dans son intégralité sur BandCamp. [plus d'infos]

Sorcerer-Reign of the reaper
Sorcerer
LP : Reign of the reaper
Label : Metal Blade
Date de sortie : 27/10/2023
Morning star
Reign of the reaper
Thy kingdom will come
Eternal sleep
Curse of medusa
Unveiling blasphemy
The underworld
Break of dawn

