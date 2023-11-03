Posté par M!ke.
Ce que Trivium dit en live - 03/11
Trivium a partagé une version live de "What the dead men say". Titre extrait de l'album du même nom. [plus d'infos]
Trivium
LP : What the dead men say
Production : Josh Wilbur
Label : Roadrunner
Date de sortie : 24/04/2020
IX
What the dead men say
Catastrophist
Amongst the shadows and the stones
Bleed into me
The defiant
Sickness unto you
Scattering the ashes
Bending the arc to fear
The ones we leave behind
