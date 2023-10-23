Infos précédentes :
- Dookie XXX de Green Day dans un club
- Dookie XXX
- Dookie XXX
- Gogol Bordello et ses potes en support de l'Ukraine
- Quand Billie s'invite dans un pub
- Un concert de quand Green Day était encore vert
- C'est au tour de Billie Joe d'avoir sa signature
- Welcome to Silmarils (again)
- Green Day chante Alison
- Green Day en mode reprise
Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 23/10/2023 à 08:00.
Modéré le 23/10/2023 à 08:00.
Dookie XXX de Green Day dans un club - 23/10
Green Day a joué Dookie dans son intégralité pour ses 30 ans dans un petit club de Las Vegas. Un fan a partagé la captation de l'évènement. [plus d'infos]
Green Day
LP : Dookie 30th anniversary deluxe edition
Label : Reprise Records
Date de sortie : 29/09/2023
LP : Dookie 30th anniversary deluxe edition
Label : Reprise Records
- Reprise Records (442 hits)
Date de sortie : 29/09/2023
Burnout
Having a blast
Chump
Longview
Welcome to paradise
Pulling teeth
Basket case
She
Sassafras roots
When I come around
Coming clean
Emenius sleepus
In the end
F.O.D.
All by myself
Having a blast
Chump
Longview
Welcome to paradise
Pulling teeth
Basket case
She
Sassafras roots
When I come around
Coming clean
Emenius sleepus
In the end
F.O.D.
All by myself
Burnout (4-track demo)
Chump (4-track demo)
Pulling teeth (4-track demo)
Basket case (4-track demo)
She (4-track demo)
Sassafras roots (4-track demo)
When I come around (4-track demo)
In the end (4-track demo)
F.O.D. (4-track demo)
When it's time (4-track demo)
When I come around (Cassette demo)
Basket case (Cassette demo)
Longview (Cassette demo)
Burnout (Cassette demo)
Haushinka (Cassette demo)
J.A.R. (Jason Andrew Relva) (Cassette demo)
Having a blast (Cassette demo)
Chump (4-track demo)
Pulling teeth (4-track demo)
Basket case (4-track demo)
She (4-track demo)
Sassafras roots (4-track demo)
When I come around (4-track demo)
In the end (4-track demo)
F.O.D. (4-track demo)
When it's time (4-track demo)
When I come around (Cassette demo)
Basket case (Cassette demo)
Longview (Cassette demo)
Burnout (Cassette demo)
Haushinka (Cassette demo)
J.A.R. (Jason Andrew Relva) (Cassette demo)
Having a blast (Cassette demo)
Christie Rd. (Outtake)
409 in your coffeemaker (Outtake)
J.A.R. (Jason Andrew Relva) (Outtake)
On the wagon (Outtake)
Tired of waiting for you (Outtake)
Walking the dog (demo) (Outtake)
409 in your coffeemaker (Outtake)
J.A.R. (Jason Andrew Relva) (Outtake)
On the wagon (Outtake)
Tired of waiting for you (Outtake)
Walking the dog (demo) (Outtake)
(Live at Woodstock 1994)
Welcome to paradise (Live at Woodstock 1994)
One of my lies (Live at Woodstock 1994)
Chump (Live at Woodstock 1994)
Longview (Live at Woodstock 1994)
Basket case (Live at Woodstock 1994)
When I come around (Live at Woodstock 1994)
Burnout (Live at Woodstock 1994)
F.O.D. (Live at Woodstock 1994)
Paper lanterns (Live at Woodstock 1994)
Shit show (Live at Woodstock 1994)
Welcome to paradise (Live at Woodstock 1994)
One of my lies (Live at Woodstock 1994)
Chump (Live at Woodstock 1994)
Longview (Live at Woodstock 1994)
Basket case (Live at Woodstock 1994)
When I come around (Live at Woodstock 1994)
Burnout (Live at Woodstock 1994)
F.O.D. (Live at Woodstock 1994)
Paper lanterns (Live at Woodstock 1994)
Shit show (Live at Woodstock 1994)
Live at Garatge club
Welcome to paradise (Live at Garatge club, Barcelona 1994)
One of my lies (Live at Garatge club, Barcelona 1994)
Chump (Live at Garatge club, Barcelona 1994)
Longview (Live at Garatge club, Barcelona 1994)
Burnout (Live at Garatge club, Barcelona 1994)
Only of you (Live at Garatge club, Barcelona 1994)
When I come around (Live at Garatge club, Barcelona 1994)
2000 light years away (Live at Garatge club, Barcelona 1994)
Going to pasalacqua (Live at Garatge club, Barcelona 1994)
Knowledge (Live at Garatge club, Barcelona 1994)
Basket case (Live at Garatge club, Barcelona 1994)
Paper lanterns (Live at Garatge club, Barcelona 1994)
Dominated love slave (Live at Garatge club, Barcelona 1994)
F.O.D. (Live at Garatge club, Barcelona 1994)
Road to acceptance (Live at Garatge club, Barcelona 1994)
Christie Rd. (Live at Garatge club, Barcelona 1994)
Disappearing boy (Live at Garatge club, Barcelona 1994)
Welcome to paradise (Live at Garatge club, Barcelona 1994)
One of my lies (Live at Garatge club, Barcelona 1994)
Chump (Live at Garatge club, Barcelona 1994)
Longview (Live at Garatge club, Barcelona 1994)
Burnout (Live at Garatge club, Barcelona 1994)
Only of you (Live at Garatge club, Barcelona 1994)
When I come around (Live at Garatge club, Barcelona 1994)
2000 light years away (Live at Garatge club, Barcelona 1994)
Going to pasalacqua (Live at Garatge club, Barcelona 1994)
Knowledge (Live at Garatge club, Barcelona 1994)
Basket case (Live at Garatge club, Barcelona 1994)
Paper lanterns (Live at Garatge club, Barcelona 1994)
Dominated love slave (Live at Garatge club, Barcelona 1994)
F.O.D. (Live at Garatge club, Barcelona 1994)
Road to acceptance (Live at Garatge club, Barcelona 1994)
Christie Rd. (Live at Garatge club, Barcelona 1994)
Disappearing boy (Live at Garatge club, Barcelona 1994)
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires