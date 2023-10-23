Infos précédentes :

Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 23/10/2023 à 08:00.
ARABROT - Norwegian GothicÅrabrot à l'écoute - 23/10

Of darkness and light d'Årabrot est sorti le 13 octobre. Il s'écoute en entier ci-après. [plus d'infos]

Commentaires 0 commentaire - Ajouter un commentaire Commenter- Classer cet élément
Årabrot-Of darkness and light
Årabrot
Bande originale : Of darkness and light
Label : Pelagic Records
Date de sortie : 13/10/2023
Hangman's house
You cast long shadows
Horrors of the past
Madness
Cathedral light
We want blood
Fire!
Skeletons trip the light fantastic
Swan killer
Love under will

Commenter Commenter

Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.

Partager: facebook delicious blogmarks yahoo digg myspace

Pas encore de commentaires

Index Revenir en haut de page