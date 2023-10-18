Posté par M!ke.
Beartooth était vivant - 18/10
Beartooth a mis en ligne un clip pour "I was alive" en support de la promo de son nouvel album The surface paru la semaine passée. [plus d'infos]
Beartooth
LP : The surface
Label : Red Bull Records
Date de sortie : 13/10/2023
The surface
Riptide
Doubt me
The better me (feat. Hardy)
Might love myself
Sunshine!
What's killing you
Look the other way
What are you waiting for
My new reality
I was alive
