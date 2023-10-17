Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 17/10/2023 à 08:00.
Modéré le 17/10/2023 à 08:00.
Sorcerer règne sur sa vidéo - 17/10
Sorcerer a clippé le morceau-titre de son prochain album, Reign of the reaper. La sortie est le 27 octobre via Metal Blade. [plus d'infos]
Sorcerer
LP : Reign of the reaper
Label : Metal Blade
Date de sortie : 27/10/2023
LP : Reign of the reaper
Label : Metal Blade
- Metal Blade (579 hits)
Date de sortie : 27/10/2023
Morning star
Reign of the reaper
Thy kingdom will come
Eternal sleep
Curse of medusa
Unveiling blasphemy
The underworld
Break of dawn
Reign of the reaper
Thy kingdom will come
Eternal sleep
Curse of medusa
Unveiling blasphemy
The underworld
Break of dawn
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires