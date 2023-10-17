Posté par M!ke.
Direction la tombe pour Dying Wish - 17/10
"Path to your grave" est le dernier extrait dévoilé du prochain Dying Wish, Symptoms of survival. Sortie toujours
prévue pour le 3 novembre chez SharpTone Records. [plus d'infos]
Dying Wish
LP : Symptoms of survival
Label : SharpTone Records
Date de sortie : 03/11/2023
Symptoms of survival
Watch my promise die
Starved
Prey for me
Path to your grave
Paved in sorrow
Tongues of lead
Kiss of judas
Hell's final blessing
Torn from your silhouette
Lost in the fall
