Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 17/10/2023 à 08:00.
Modéré le 17/10/2023 à 08:00.
Employed to Serve @ BOA - 17/10
Employed to Serve a posé des images live sur "World ender" captées au Bloodstock Open Air. Le titre est présent sur Conquering. [plus d'infos]
Employed to Serve
LP : Conquering (Deluxe)
Label : Spinefarm Records
Date de sortie : 10/03/2023
Universal chokehold
Exist
Twist the blade
Sun up to sun down
The mistake
We don't need you
Set in stone
Mark of the grave
World ender
Conquering
Stand alone
Take back control
Sun up to sun down (Remix feat. Alien Weaponry)
Mark of the grave (Live)
Force fed (Live)
