Un SLiP plus grand que petit - 17/10
SLiP a sorti le 6 octobre son album Bigger than small. Il s'écoute sur BandCamp. Un clip est dispo pour "The next step" ainsi qu'une vidéo live pour "No beer for now". [plus d'infos]
Slip
LP : Bigger than small
Date de sortie : 06/10/2023
LP : Bigger than small
Date de sortie : 06/10/2023
Beach city
The next step
We don't know
No beer for now
Broken finger
I was supposed to have the choice
I can't forget
A love story on wheels
Kids aren't kids
Pigs
The all world crashed
Nice day
Hard day's night
