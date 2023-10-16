Infos précédentes :
- Cattle Decapitation en coulisses
- Le Motocultor s'annonce un peu
- Tout pour une date pour Cattle Decapitation
- Cattle Decapitation envoie du clip
- Le fléau de la progéniture de Cattle Decapitation
- Cattle Decapitation mange ses jeunes
- Cattle Decapitation dans le détail
- Pantera -1 (temporairement)
- Gabe Serbian est décédé
- Reprise de la guerre chimique
Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 16/10/2023 à 08:00.
Modéré le 16/10/2023 à 08:00.
Cattle Decapitation en coulisses - 16/10
Cattle Decapitation a publié une vidéo du making-of de l'enregistrement de la musique "Solastalgia". Elle apparaît au tracklisting de Terrasite. [plus d'infos]
Cattle Decapitation
LP : Terrasite
Label : Metal Blade
Date de sortie : 12/05/2023
LP : Terrasite
Label : Metal Blade
- Metal Blade (580 hits)
Date de sortie : 12/05/2023
Terrasitic adaptation
We eat our young
Scourge of the offspring
The insignificants
The storm upstairs
...And the world will go on without you
A photic doom
Dead end residents
Solastalgia
Just another body
We eat our young
Scourge of the offspring
The insignificants
The storm upstairs
...And the world will go on without you
A photic doom
Dead end residents
Solastalgia
Just another body
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires