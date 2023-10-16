Infos précédentes :

The Menzingers-Some of it was trueUn peu des Menzingers était vrai - 16/10

The Menzingers ont sorti Some of it was true ce vendredi. Ecoute intégrale sur BandCamp par là. [plus d'infos]

The Menzingers-Some of it was true
The Menzingers
LP : Some of it was true
Label : Epitaph
Date de sortie : 13/10/2023
Hope is a dangerous little thing
There's no place in this world for me
Nobody stays
Some of it was true
Try
Come on heartache
Ultraviolet
Take it to heart
Love at the end
Alone in Dublin
High low
I didn't miss you (Until you were gone)
Running in the roar of the wind

