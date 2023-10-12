Infos précédentes :

Crisix-Still rising... Never restCrisix dans ta face - 12/10

Crisix sort son nouvel album studio, Still rising... Never rest, demain. Une lyric-vidéo pour "I.Y.F.F." (aka In Your Fucking Face) est dispo par là. [plus d'infos]

Crisix-Still rising... Never rest
Crisix
LP : Still rising... Never rest
Date de sortie : 13/10/2023
I.Y.F.F.
Rise... Then rest
Bring 'em to the pit
Those voices shall remain
One by one
Frieza the tyrant
Seven
Army of darkness
Volcano face
Scars of the wolf
Waldi gang

