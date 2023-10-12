Posté par M!ke.
Trounce fait tomber les murs - 12/10
"Walls" est un nouvel extrait de The seven crowns, le prochain Trounce. Sortie toujours programmée au 31 octobre. [plus d'infos]
Trounce
LP : The seven crowns
Label : Hummus Records
Date de sortie : 20/10/2023
Hummus Records
The seven sleepers
Faith, hope, love
Stones
Codex
The goose and the swan
The crippled saint
Silene
Death of the good men
The circus
Walls
The wheel
Live au Roadburn Festival
Roadburn prologue
The crippled saint
Echoes
Stones
The goose and the swan
Codex unsealed
Many waters cannot drown love
The circus
The wheel
Arias from the empty room
Walls
