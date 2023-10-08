Posté par M!ke.
Svalbard porte le poids du masque - 08/10
The weight of the mask de Svalbard est sorti avant-hier. L'album des anglais est à écouter dans son entièreté ci-après. [plus d'infos]
Svalbard
LP : The weight of the mask
Label : Nuclear Blast
Date de sortie : 06/10/2023
Faking it
Eternal spirits
Defiance
November
Lights out
How to swim down
Be my tomb
Pillar in the sand
To wilt beneath the weight
Pas encore de commentaires