Les Mauvais Jours - Let yourself growLes Mauvais Jours dévoilent leur 2e album - 07/10

Les Mauvais Jours, groupe indie emo-punk de Strasbourg composé de membres de Boring, Another Five Minutes ou More Dangerous than a Thousand Rioters, a sorti le 15 septembre un deuxième LP intitulé Let yourself grow. Il est en écoute à la suite. [plus d'infos]

Les Mauvais Jours - Let yourself grow
Les Mauvais Jours
LP : Let yourself grow
Label : Autoproduction
Style : emo-pop
Date de sortie : 15/09/2023
Turn the tables
Craving for change
These words never meant a thing
Some kids playing football
I can only give you all that i've got
How about eighteen more years?
We'll always have casablanca
Fear on the other side
You're the worst of the worst
Leaving the bar

