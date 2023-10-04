Posté par M!ke.
Comme Primordial se termine - 04/10
How it ends est sorti vendredi dernier. Ce dixième album de Primordial dispose d'un clip pour le morceau-titre. [plus d'infos]
Primordial
LP : How it ends
Label : Metal Blade
Date de sortie : 29/09/2023
How it ends
Ploughs to rust, swords to dust
We shall not serve
Traidisiúnta
Pilgrimage to the world's end
Nothing new under the sun
Call to cernunnos
All against all
Death holy death
Victory has 1000 fathers, defeat is an orphan
