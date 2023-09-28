Posté par M!ke.
District 13 au feu - 28/09
Disctrict 13 nous viennent de la City en Angleterre. Les anglais sortiront leur second opus, Step into the fire, le 20 octobre. Artwork et trackliste sont à mater par ici. [plus d'infos]
District 13
LP : Step into the fire
Date de sortie : 20/10/2023
LP : Step into the fire
Date de sortie : 20/10/2023
Step into the fire
Apologetic trickster
Emotive addiction
Stand united
Burned out in paradise
Goodbye
Demons
Wicked world
Red flags
Broken wings
Starry eyes
Sick in the head
These four walls
Forever this way
