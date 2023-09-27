Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 27/09/2023 à 08:00.
Modéré le 27/09/2023 à 08:00.
Delia est amoureuse - 27/09
"Love" est le premier extrait de Bring back the light, le prochain album de Delia Meshlir. Il sortira le 10 novembre via Irascible Music et Ba Da Bing Records. [plus d'infos]
Delia Meshlir
LP : Bring back the light
Label : Irascible Music
Label : Ba Da Bing Records
Date de sortie : 10/11/2023
Love
Moving on
My only child
Goodbye california
The lights from the sky
I never told you
Your shadows
Yonder, my love
