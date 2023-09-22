Posté par M!ke.
Le règne de Sorcerer - 22/09
Sorcerer sort un nouvel album le 27 octobre, Reign of the reaper, chez Metal Blade. Un nouveau titre est dispo pour annoncer cette sortie : "Morning star". [plus d'infos]
Sorcerer
LP : Reign of the reaper
Label : Metal Blade
Date de sortie : 27/10/2023
Morning star
Reign of the reaper
Thy kingdom will come
Eternal sleep
Curse of medusa
Unveiling blasphemy
The underworld
Break of dawn
