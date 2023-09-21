Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 21/09/2023 à 08:00.
Modéré le 21/09/2023 à 08:00.
Unprocessed, c'est thrash - 21/09
"Thrash" est un nouveau morceau d'Unprocessed. Les allemands sortiront leur nouvel album, ...and everything in between, le 1er décembre via Long Branch Records (Tides From Nebula, A Pale Horse Named Death, Uneven Structure, etc.). [plus d'infos]
Unprocessed
LP : ...and everything in between
Label : Long Branch Records
Date de sortie : 01/12/2023
Hell
Lore
Thrash
Blackbone
Die on the cross of the martyr
Glass
Abysm
I wish I wasn't
Purgatory
