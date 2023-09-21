Infos précédentes :

Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 21/09/2023 à 08:00.
Unprocessed-.​.​.​and everything in betweenUnprocessed, c'est thrash - 21/09

"Thrash" est un nouveau morceau d'Unprocessed. Les allemands sortiront leur nouvel album, ...and everything in between, le 1er décembre via Long Branch Records (Tides From Nebula, A Pale Horse Named Death, Uneven Structure, etc.). [plus d'infos]

Commentaires 0 commentaire - Ajouter un commentaire Commenter- Classer cet élément
Unprocessed-.​.​.​and everything in between
Unprocessed
LP : .​.​.​and everything in between
Label : Long Branch Records
Date de sortie : 01/12/2023
Hell
Lore
Thrash
Blackbone
Die on the cross of the martyr
Glass
Abysm
I wish I wasn't
Purgatory

Commenter Commenter

Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.

Partager: facebook delicious blogmarks yahoo digg myspace

Pas encore de commentaires

Index Revenir en haut de page