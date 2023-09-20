Infos précédentes :
- The National sort un autre album en 2023
- The National x2
- The National ignore son esprit
- The National se prend pour un koala
- The National chez Jimmy Fallon
- The National commande des t-shirts
- The National ressuscite Frankenstein
- Pukkelpop 2019
- The National clippe en sommeil
- Quand The National reprend Leonard Cohen
Posté par Jérôme_tFb.
Modéré le 20/09/2023 à 08:00.
Modéré le 20/09/2023 à 08:00.
The National sort un autre album en 2023 - 20/09
The National vont sortir un autre album intitulé Laugh track, qui arrive 6 mois après First two pages of Frankenstein. Artwork et trackliste de l'objet sont à découvrir ci-après. [plus d'infos]
The National
LP : Laugh track
Label : 4AD
Date de sortie : 17/11/2023
LP : Laugh track
Label : 4AD
- 4AD (311 hits)
Date de sortie : 17/11/2023
Alphabet city
Deep end (Paul's in pieces)
Weird goodbyes (feat. Bon Iver)
Turn off the house
Dreaming
Laugh track (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)
Space invader
Hornets
Coat on a hook
Tour manager
Crumble (feat. Rosanne Cash)
Smoke detector
Deep end (Paul's in pieces)
Weird goodbyes (feat. Bon Iver)
Turn off the house
Dreaming
Laugh track (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)
Space invader
Hornets
Coat on a hook
Tour manager
Crumble (feat. Rosanne Cash)
Smoke detector
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires