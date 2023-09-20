Infos précédentes :

Posté par Jérôme_tFb.
Modéré le 20/09/2023 à 08:00.
The National-Laugh trackThe National sort un autre album en 2023 - 20/09

The National vont sortir un autre album intitulé Laugh track, qui arrive 6 mois après First two pages of Frankenstein. Artwork et trackliste de l'objet sont à découvrir ci-après. [plus d'infos]

The National-Laugh track
The National
LP : Laugh track
Label : 4AD
Date de sortie : 17/11/2023
Alphabet city
Deep end (Paul's in pieces)
Weird goodbyes (feat. Bon Iver)
Turn off the house
Dreaming
Laugh track (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)
Space invader
Hornets
Coat on a hook
Tour manager
Crumble (feat. Rosanne Cash)
Smoke detector
