SlipknotJay en sarcastrophe - 20/09

Jay Weinberg de Slipknot a partagé une nouvelle vidéo live drum-cam. C'est pour "Sarcastrophe", morceau paru sur .5 the Gray chapter. [plus d'infos]

Slipknot - .5 the Gray chapter
Slipknot
LP : .5 the Gray chapter
Label : Roadrunner
Date de sortie : 10/2014
XIX
Sarcastrophe
Aov
The Devil In I
Killpop
Skeptic
Lech
Goodbye
Nomadic
The One That Kills The Least
Custer
Be Prepared For Hell
The Negative One
If Rain Is What You Want
+ Override
+The Burden

