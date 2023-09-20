Posté par M!ke.
Jay en sarcastrophe - 20/09
Jay Weinberg de Slipknot a partagé une nouvelle vidéo live drum-cam. C'est pour "Sarcastrophe", morceau paru sur .5 the Gray chapter. [plus d'infos]
Slipknot
LP : .5 the Gray chapter
Label : Roadrunner
Date de sortie : 10/2014
LP : .5 the Gray chapter
Label : Roadrunner
Date de sortie : 10/2014
XIX
Sarcastrophe
Aov
The Devil In I
Killpop
Skeptic
Lech
Goodbye
Nomadic
The One That Kills The Least
Custer
Be Prepared For Hell
The Negative One
If Rain Is What You Want
+ Override
+The Burden
