Le péché humain de END - 19/09
END sort nouvel opus le 27 octobre, The sin of human frailty, via Closed Casket Activities. Le supergroupe mené par Brendan Murphy (Counterparts) a lâché un clip pour le morceau-titre. [plus d'infos]
LP : The sin of human frailty
Date de sortie : 27/10/2023
A predator yourself
Gaping wounds of earth
The sin of human frailty
Thaw
Embodiment of grief
Twice devoured kill
Worthless is the lamb
Hollow urn
Infest
Leper
