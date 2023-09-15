Posté par M!ke.
Code Orange au travers du miroir - 15/09
Le nouvel opus de Code Orange sort à la fin du mois, le 29. Extrait de The above, en voici "Mirror" avec son clip. [plus d'infos]
Code Orange
LP : The above
Label : Blue Grape Music
Date de sortie : 29/09/2023
- Blue Grape Music: Site officiel
Never far apart
Theatre of cruelty
Take shape (feat. Billy Corgan des Smashing Pumpkins)
The mask of sanity slips
Mirror
A drone opting out of the hive
I fly
Splinter the soul
The game
Grooming my replacement
Snapshot
Circle through
But a dream...
The above
