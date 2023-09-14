Infos précédentes :
Tout pour une date pour Cattle Decapitation - 14/09
Une grosse tournée européenne se tiendra en mars 2024 pour Cattle Decapitation pour promouvoir son nouvel album Terrasite. Une seule date est prévue dans notre Hexagone, à Paris, le 3 mars à Petit Bain. [plus d'infos]
Cattle Decapitation
LP : Terrasite
Label : Metal Blade
Date de sortie : 12/05/2023
Terrasitic adaptation
We eat our young
Scourge of the offspring
The insignificants
The storm upstairs
...And the world will go on without you
A photic doom
Dead end residents
Solastalgia
Just another body
01 mars 2024: The Netherlands Nijmegen @ Doornroosje
02 mars 2024: Switzerland Zürich @ Züri Gmätzlets Fest
03 mars 2024: France Paris @ Petit Bain
04 mars 2024: UK Brighton @ Chalk
05 mars 2024: UK Southampton @ The Loft
06 mars 2024: UK Exeter @ Phoenix
08 mars 2024: UK London @ O2 Academy Islington
09 mars 2024: UK Manchester @ Rebellion
10 mars 2024: UK Glasgow @ Cathouse
11 mars 2024: UK Newcastle @ Reds Bar
13 mars 2024: Ireland Limerick @ Dolan's Warehouse
14 mars 2024: Ireland Dublin @ Academy
15 mars 2024: UK Leeds @ The Key Club
16 mars 2024: UK Birmingham @ Asylum
19 mars 2024: Germany Wiesbaden @ Schlachthof
20 mars 2024: Germany Munich @ Backstage
21 mars 2024: Austria Vienna @ Szene
22 mars 2024: Hungary Budapest @ Barba Negra
23 mars 2024: Czech Republic Prague @ MeetFactory
25 mars 2024: Germany Berlin @ Lido
26 mars 2024: Denmark Copenhagen @ Pumpehuset
27 mars 2024: Sweden Stockholm @ Fryhuset Klubben
28 mars 2024: Norway Oslo @ Inferno Metal Festival
29 mars 2024: Sweden Gothenburg @ Pustervik
30 mars 2024: Germany Hamburg @ Logo
31 mars 2024: Germany Essen @ Turock
