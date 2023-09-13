Posté par Ted.
Modéré le 13/09/2023 à 08:00.
Modéré le 13/09/2023 à 08:00.
Primordial livre un 2nd extrait de son nouvel album - 13/09
Après "Victory has 1000 fathers, defeat is an orphan", la formation pagan irlandaise Primordial livre un second single de son dixième album How it ends qui sortira le 29 septembre chez Metal Blade. Ça s'appelle "Pilgrimage to the world's end". [plus d'infos]
Primordial
LP : How it ends
Label : Metal Blade
Date de sortie : 29/09/2023
LP : How it ends
Label : Metal Blade
- Metal Blade (579 hits)
Date de sortie : 29/09/2023
How it ends
Ploughs to rust, swords to dust
We shall not serve
Traidisiúnta
Pilgrimage to the world's end
Nothing new under the sun
Call to cernunnos
All against all
Death holy death
Victory has 1000 fathers, defeat is an orphan
Ploughs to rust, swords to dust
We shall not serve
Traidisiúnta
Pilgrimage to the world's end
Nothing new under the sun
Call to cernunnos
All against all
Death holy death
Victory has 1000 fathers, defeat is an orphan
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires