Wolves in the Throne Room-Crypt of ancestral knowledgeLe printemps de Wolves in the Throne Room - 06/09

Tiré de son EP Crypt of ancestral knowledge à paraître le 29 septembre, Wolves in the Throne Room a partagé le titre "Twin mouthed spring". [plus d'infos]

Wolves in the Throne Room-Crypt of ancestral knowledge
Wolves in the Throne Room
LP : Crypt of ancestral knowledge
Label : Relapse
Date de sortie : 29/09/2023
Beholden to clan
Twin mouthed spring
Initiates of the white hart
Crown of stone

