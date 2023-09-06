Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 06/09/2023 à 08:00.
Employed to Serve Jera on Air - 06/09
Un petit set d'Employed to Serve capté lors du Jera on Air est dispo par là. [plus d'infos]
Employed to Serve
LP : Conquering (Deluxe)
Label : Spinefarm Records
Date de sortie : 10/03/2023
LP : Conquering (Deluxe)
Label : Spinefarm Records
Date de sortie : 10/03/2023
Universal chokehold
Exist
Twist the blade
Sun up to sun down
The mistake
We don't need you
Set in stone
Mark of the grave
World ender
Conquering
Stand alone
Take back control
Sun up to sun down (Remix feat. Alien Weaponry)
Mark of the grave (Live)
Force fed (Live)
Setliste :
- Universal chokehold
- Eternal forward motion
- Force fed
- Sun up to sun down
- We don't need you
