Marduk-Memento moriMarduk te rappelle que tu vas mourir - 05/09

Le nouvel effort studio de Marduk, Memento mori, est dispo depuis le 1er septembre. Il s'écoute ici. [plus d'infos]

Marduk-Memento mori
Marduk
LP : Memento mori
Label : Century Media
Label : Season Of Mist
Date de sortie : 01/09/2023
Memento mori
Heart of the funeral
Blood of the funeral
Shovel beats sceptre
Charlatan
Coffin carol
Marching bones
Year of the maggot
Red tree of blood
As we are

