Marduk te rappelle que tu vas mourir - 05/09
Le nouvel effort studio de Marduk, Memento mori, est dispo depuis le 1er septembre. Il s'écoute ici. [plus d'infos]
Marduk
LP : Memento mori
Label : Century Media
Label : Season Of Mist
Date de sortie : 01/09/2023
Century Media
Season Of Mist
Memento mori
Heart of the funeral
Blood of the funeral
Shovel beats sceptre
Charlatan
Coffin carol
Marching bones
Year of the maggot
Red tree of blood
As we are
