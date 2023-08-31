The Jeffrey Lee Pierce Sessions Project , projet hommage au frontman de The Gun Club et initié en 2006 par le guitariste du groupe,Cypress Grove, sortira un quatrième volume le 29 septembre via Glitterhouse Records. Il s'intitulera The task has overwhelmed us et contiendra 18 titres avec une liste d'invtés impressionante dont Dave Gahan de Depeche Mode , Nick Cave , Debbie Harry de Blondie , Mark Lanegan ou encore Lydia Lunch . Un extrait clippé se trouve à la suite. [ plus d'infos ]





1. Mother Of Earth - DAVE GAHAN

2. La La Los Angeles - THE COATHANGERS

3. Yellow Eyes - JEFFREY LEE PIERCE feat. NICK CAVE & WAR

4. Debbie By The Christmas Tree - THE AMBER LIGHTS

5. Go Tell The Mountain - MARK LANEGAN feat. NICK CAVE

6. Going Down The Red River - JIM JONES & THE RIGHTEOUS

7. The Stranger In Our Town - PETER HAYES, LEAH SHAPIRO

8. Secret Fires - SUZIE STAPLETON feat. DUKE GARWOOD

9. Tiger Girl - HUGO RACE

10. On The Other Side - NICK CAVE & DEBBIE HARRY

11. Idiot Waltz - CYPRESS GROVE

12. Tiger Girl - THE AMBER LIGHTS

13. From Death To Texas - ALEJANDRO ESCOVEDO

14. Vodou - MARK STEWART

15. Time Drains Away - LYDIA LUNCH, JOZEF VAN WISSEM & JIM JARMUSCH

16. Lucky Jim - CHRIS ECKMAN & CHANTAL ACDA

17. I Was Ashamed - PAM HOGG feat. WARREN ELLIS & YOUTH

18. Bad America - SENDELICA feat. WONDER & DYNAMAX ROBERTS