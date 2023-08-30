Infos précédentes :

Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 30/08/2023 à 08:00.
Carnifex-NecromanteumLes enfants oubliés de Carnifex - 30/08

Carnifex sort son prochain album, Necromanteum, le 6 octobre via Nuclear Blast. Un second extrait est dispo avec "Death's forgotten children". Tom Barber de Chelsea Grin apparaît en featuring sur le titre. [plus d'infos]

Commentaires 0 commentaire - Ajouter un commentaire Commenter- Classer cet élément
Carnifex-Necromanteum
Carnifex
LP : Necromanteum
Label : Nuclear Blast
Date de sortie : 06/10/2023
Torn in two
Death's forgotten children
Necromanteum
Crowned in everblack
The pathless forest
How the knife gets twisted
Architect of misanthropy
Infinite night terror
Bleed more
Heaven and hell all at once

Commenter Commenter

Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.

Partager: facebook delicious blogmarks yahoo digg myspace

Pas encore de commentaires

Index Revenir en haut de page