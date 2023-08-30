Posté par M!ke.
MetallicA a de la mémoire - 30/08
Toujours captée à East Rutherford pendant leur tournée nord-américaine, MetallicA a également partagé sa version live du titre "The memory remains". [plus d'infos]
MetallicA
LP : 72 seasons
Label : Blackened Recordings
Date de sortie : 14/04/2023
72 seasons
Shadows follow
Screaming suicide
Sleepwalk my life away
You must burn!
Lux æterna
Crown of barbed wire
Chasing light
If darkness had a son
Too far gone?
Room of mirrors
Inamorata
