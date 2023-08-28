Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 28/08/2023 à 08:00.
Fais douter Beartooth - 28/08
Voici un second extrait de The surface, le prochain Beartooth : "Doubt me". L'album sort le 13 octobre chez Red Bull Records. [plus d'infos]
Beartooth
LP : The surface
Label : Red Bull Records
Date de sortie : 13/10/2023
The surface
Riptide
Doubt me
The better me (feat. Hardy)
Might love myself
Sunshine!
What's killing you
Look the other way
What are you waiting for
My new reality
I was alive
