Primordial sort son 10e album - 27/08
Cinq ans après Exile amongst the ruins, la formation pagan irlandaise Primordial sortira son dixième album le 29 septembre chez Metal Blade. Intitulé How it ends, ce dernier délivre son premier titre : "Victory has 1000 fathers, defeat is an orphan". [plus d'infos]
LP : How it ends
Date de sortie : 29/09/2023
How it ends
Ploughs to rust, swords to dust
We shall not serve
Traidisiúnta
Pilgrimage to the world's end
Nothing new under the sun
Call to cernunnos
All against all
Death holy death
Victory has 1000 fathers, defeat is an orphan
