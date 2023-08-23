Infos précédentes :
Wolves in the Throne Room sortira un nouvel EP le 29 septembre via Relapse, Crypt of ancestral knowledge. Un premier single est dispo : "Twin mouthed spring". [plus d'infos]
Wolves in the Throne Room
LP : Crypt of ancestral knowledge
Label : Relapse
Date de sortie : 29/09/2023
Date de sortie : 29/09/2023
Beholden to clan
Twin mouthed spring
Initiates of the white hart
Crown of stone
