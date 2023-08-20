Infos précédentes :
Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 20/08/2023 à 08:00.
The National x2 - 20/08
The National ont balancé sur la toile deux nouveaux titres : "Space invader" et "Alphabet city". Deux morceaux qui arrivent peu après la sortie en avril de leur First two pages of Frankenstein. [plus d'infos]
The National
LP : First two pages of Frankenstein
Date de sortie : 28/04/2023
Once upon a poolside (feat. Sufjan Stevens)
Eucalyptus
New order t-shirt
This isn't helping (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)
Tropic morning news
Alien
The alcott (feat. Taylor Swift)
Grease in your hair
Ice machines
Your mind is not your friend (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)
Send for me
