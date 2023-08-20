Infos précédentes :
Årabrot fait ressurgir les horreurs du passé - 20/08
La sortie du nouveau Årabrot, Of darkness and light, ce n'est que le 13 octobre. Le groupe pour te faire patienter en dévoile un nouveau single : "Horrors of the past". [plus d'infos]
Årabrot
Bande originale : Of darkness and light
Label : Pelagic Records
Date de sortie : 13/10/2023

Hangman's house
You cast long shadows
Horrors of the past
Madness
Cathedral light
We want blood
Fire!
Skeletons trip the light fantastic
Swan killer
Love under will
