END panse les plaies du monde - 19/08
Un premier extrait avec ce "Gaping wound of earth" du supergroupe END est en ligne. Il préfigure la sortie de The sin of human frailty attendu pour le 27 octobre. [plus d'infos]
end
LP : The sin of human frailty
Date de sortie : 27/10/2023
A predator yourself
Gaping wounds of earth
The sin of human frailty
Thaw
Embodiment of grief
Twice devoured kill
Worthless is the lamb
Hollow urn
Infest
Leper
