Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 19/08/2023 à 08:00.
Modéré le 19/08/2023 à 08:00.
Svalbard au fond de la piscine - 19/08
"How to swim down" est le troisième extrait de The weight of the mask, le prochain album des anglais de Svalbard. Un morceau tout en chant clair, une nouveauté pour le combo. Le disque paraîtra le 6 octobre via Nuclear Blast. On en profite pour te partager le visuel et la liste des pistes de la galette. [plus d'infos]
Svalbard
LP : The weight of the mask
Label : Nuclear Blast
Date de sortie : 06/10/2023
Faking it
Eternal spirits
Defiance
November
Lights out
How to swim down
Be my tomb
Pillar in the sand
To wilt beneath the weight
