Dans le sac de The Hives - 18/08
En pleine promo de The death of Randy Fitzsimmons, The Hives ont participé à la websérie What's in my bag? pour un résultat capté à la suite. [plus d'infos]
The Hives
LP : The death of Randy Fitzsimmons
Date de sortie : 11/08/2023
Bogus operandi
Trapdoor solution
Countdown to shutdown
Rigor mortis radio
Stick up
Smoke & mirrors
Crash into the weekend
Two kinds of trouble
The way the story goes
The bomb
What did I ever do to you?
Step out of the way
