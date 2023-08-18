Infos précédentes :

Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 18/08/2023 à 08:00.
The Hives-The death of Randy FitzsimmonsDans le sac de The Hives - 18/08

En pleine promo de The death of Randy Fitzsimmons, The Hives ont participé à la websérie What's in my bag? pour un résultat capté à la suite. [plus d'infos]

Commentaires 0 commentaire - Ajouter un commentaire Commenter- Classer cet élément
The Hives-The death of Randy Fitzsimmons
The Hives
LP : The death of Randy Fitzsimmons
Date de sortie : 11/08/2023
Bogus operandi
Trapdoor solution
Countdown to shutdown
Rigor mortis radio
Stick up
Smoke & mirrors
Crash into the weekend
Two kinds of trouble
The way the story goes
The bomb
What did I ever do to you?
Step out of the way

Commenter Commenter

Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.

Partager: facebook delicious blogmarks yahoo digg myspace

Pas encore de commentaires

Index Revenir en haut de page