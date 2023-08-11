Infos précédentes :

Posté par Jérôme_tFb.
Modéré le 11/08/2023 à 08:00.
Amon Amarth - Amon AmarthAmon Amarth sort un single digital - 11/08

Amon Amarth a sort un single digital ainsi qu'un clip pour "Heidrun" issu de The great Heathen army. Le single digital comprend un remix du morceau ainsi que des titres en live. [plus d'infos]

"Heidrun" digital single track listing:
01. Heidrun (2023 Remix)
02. Heidrun (live at Graspop Metal Meeting, 2023)
03. Put Your Back Into The Oar (live at Hellfest, 2023)
04. Heidrun (Goat Remix)

