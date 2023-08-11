Amon Amarth a sort un single digital ainsi qu'un clip pour "Heidrun" issu de The great Heathen army . Le single digital comprend un remix du morceau ainsi que des titres en live. [ plus d'infos ]





"Heidrun" digital single track listing:

01. Heidrun (2023 Remix)

02. Heidrun (live at Graspop Metal Meeting, 2023)

03. Put Your Back Into The Oar (live at Hellfest, 2023)

04. Heidrun (Goat Remix)