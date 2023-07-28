Infos précédentes :

Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 28/07/2023 à 08:00.
Lamb Of GodArt Cruz pour se reposer - 28/07

Une version drum-cam de "Laid to rest" de Lamb of God captée pendant leur set à Mexico le 2 mai dernier a été partagée par Art Cruz. [plus d'infos]

Commentaires 0 commentaire - Ajouter un commentaire Commenter- Classer cet élément
Lalb Of God - Ashes of the wake
Lamb Of God
LP : Ashes of the wake
Label : Epic Records
Style : Métal
Date de sortie : 31/08/2004
Laid to rest
Hourglass
Now you've got something to die for
The faded line
Omerta
Blood of the scribe
One gun
Break you
What I've become
Ashes of the wake
Remorse is for the dead

Commenter Commenter

Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.

Partager: facebook delicious blogmarks yahoo digg myspace

Pas encore de commentaires

Index Revenir en haut de page