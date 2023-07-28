Infos précédentes :
Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 28/07/2023 à 08:00.
Modéré le 28/07/2023 à 08:00.
Art Cruz pour se reposer - 28/07
Une version drum-cam de "Laid to rest" de Lamb of God captée pendant leur set à Mexico le 2 mai dernier a été partagée par Art Cruz. [plus d'infos]
Lamb Of God
LP : Ashes of the wake
Label : Epic Records
Style : Métal
Date de sortie : 31/08/2004
Epic Records
Laid to rest
Hourglass
Now you've got something to die for
The faded line
Omerta
Blood of the scribe
One gun
Break you
What I've become
Ashes of the wake
Remorse is for the dead
