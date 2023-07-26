Infos précédentes :

Beartooth - DiseaseBeartooth à la surface - 26/07

Beartooth sortira The surface le 13 octobre. Un premier single "Might love myself" est à découvrir comme mise en bouche. [plus d'infos]

Beartooth-The surface
Beartooth
LP : The surface
Label : Red Bull Records
Date de sortie : 13/10/2023
The surface
Riptide
Doubt me
The better me (feat. Hardy)
Might love myself
Sunshine!
What's killing you
Look the other way
What are you waiting for
My new reality
I was alive

