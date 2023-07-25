Posté par Ted.
Modéré le 25/07/2023 à 08:00.
Modéré le 25/07/2023 à 08:00.
Caroline Rose chez KEXP - 25/07
La chanteuse américaine Caroline Rose est passée chez KEXP au mois d'avril dernier pour présenter son cinquième et dernier album The art of forgetting. La session live est à découvrir à la suite. [plus d'infos]
Caroline Rose
LP : The art of forgetting
Label : New West Records
Style : Indie pop
Date de sortie : 24/03/2023
LP : The art of forgetting
Label : New West Records
- New West Records: Site officiel
Style : Indie pop
Date de sortie : 24/03/2023
Love / lover / friend
Rebirth
Miami
Better than gold
Everywhere i go i bring the rain
The doldrums
The kiss
Cornbread
Stockholm syndrome
Tell me what you want
Florida room
Love song for myself
Jill says
Where do i go from here?
Rebirth
Miami
Better than gold
Everywhere i go i bring the rain
The doldrums
The kiss
Cornbread
Stockholm syndrome
Tell me what you want
Florida room
Love song for myself
Jill says
Where do i go from here?
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires