Caroline Rose - The art of forgettingCaroline Rose chez KEXP - 25/07

La chanteuse américaine Caroline Rose est passée chez KEXP au mois d'avril dernier pour présenter son cinquième et dernier album The art of forgetting. La session live est à découvrir à la suite. [plus d'infos]

Caroline Rose - The art of forgetting
Caroline Rose
LP : The art of forgetting
Label : New West Records
Style : Indie pop
Date de sortie : 24/03/2023
Love / lover / friend
Rebirth
Miami
Better than gold
Everywhere i go i bring the rain
The doldrums
The kiss
Cornbread
Stockholm syndrome
Tell me what you want
Florida room
Love song for myself
Jill says
Where do i go from here?

