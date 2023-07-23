Infos précédentes :
Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 23/07/2023 à 08:00.
Des moments avec Johnny Booth - 23/07
Johnny Booth a sorti vendredi son nouvel album, Moments elsewhere. Il s'écoute en intégralité ici. [plus d'infos]
Johnny Booth
LP : Moments elsewhere
Date de sortie : 21/07/2023
2040
Collapse in the key of fireworks
Full tilt
The ladder
The mirror
Only by name
Why becomes how
Ring light altar
Gatekeeper
No comply
Bright future
Modern dialogue
