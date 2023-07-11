Infos précédentes :
PJ Harvey à l'écoute - 11/07
Le nouvel album de PJ Harvey est sorti vendredi dernier. I inside the old year dying s'écoute en intégralité ci-après. [plus d'infos]
PJ Harvey
LP : I inside the old year dying
Label : Partisan Records
Date de sortie : 07/07/2023
- Partisan Records: Site officiel (272 hits)
Prayer at the gate
Autumn term
Lwonesome tonight
Seem an i
The nether-edge
I inside the old i dying
All souls
A child's question, august
I inside the old i dying
August
A child's question, july
A noiseless noise
