Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 11/07/2023 à 08:00.
PJ Harvey-I inside the old year dyingPJ Harvey à l'écoute - 11/07

Le nouvel album de PJ Harvey est sorti vendredi dernier. I inside the old year dying s'écoute en intégralité ci-après. [plus d'infos]

PJ Harvey - I inside the old year dying
PJ Harvey
LP : I inside the old year dying
Label : Partisan Records
Date de sortie : 07/07/2023
Prayer at the gate
Autumn term
Lwonesome tonight
Seem an i
The nether-edge
I inside the old i dying
All souls
A child's question, august
I inside the old i dying
August
A child's question, july
A noiseless noise

