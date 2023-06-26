Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 26/06/2023 à 08:00.
Modéré le 26/06/2023 à 08:00.
Un peu de Lacuna Coil @ WOA - 26/06
"Trip the darkness", "Heaven's a lie" et "Our truth" de Lacuna Coil, captés au dernier Wacken Open Air de 2022, sont à mater ci-après. [plus d'infos]
Lacuna Coil
LP : Comalies XX
Label : Nuclear Blast
Date de sortie : 14/10/2022
LP : Comalies XX
Label : Nuclear Blast
- Nuclear Blast (805 hits)
Date de sortie : 14/10/2022
CD 1
Swamped XX
Heaven's a lie XX
Daylight dancer XX
Humane XX
Self deception XX
Aeon XX
Tight rope XX
The ghost woman and the hunter XX
Unspoken XX
Entwined XX
The prophet said XX
Angel's punishment XX
Comalies XX
Swamped XX
Heaven's a lie XX
Daylight dancer XX
Humane XX
Self deception XX
Aeon XX
Tight rope XX
The ghost woman and the hunter XX
Unspoken XX
Entwined XX
The prophet said XX
Angel's punishment XX
Comalies XX
CD 2
Swamped
Heaven's a lie
Daylight dancer
Humane
Self deception
Aeon
Tight rope
The ghost woman and the hunter
Unspoken
Entwined
The prophet said
Angel's punishment
Comalies
Swamped
Heaven's a lie
Daylight dancer
Humane
Self deception
Aeon
Tight rope
The ghost woman and the hunter
Unspoken
Entwined
The prophet said
Angel's punishment
Comalies
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires